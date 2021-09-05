Historic Canoa Ranch reopens for tours

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County’s Historic Canoa Ranch in Green Valley is reopening after being closed since March of 2020 due to the pandemic.

The ranch brought back its guided walking tours offered on Saturdays in September and October. Visitors can check out the 2-and-a-half-acre lake, 5-mile Anza hiking trail and enjoy all the beauty nature has to offer.

“Canoa is one of the top hot spots for bird watching and we have a lot of birders who come from all over the world,” said Karen Long, who lives on the property as a site steward.

Tour guide Richard Wilt loves teaching guests about the history of the ranch.

“The fascinating story of Canoa Ranch is the story of the people that were here whether it was the early settlers or the Manning family,” he said.

He said the property was developed into a famous show ranch in the 1820s and had thousands of cattle. The ranch was eventually abandoned. The county restored the buildings and started doing tours in 2013.

The ranch is open seven days a week from dawn until dusk. Each tour starts at 8:30 a.m. and lasts 90 minutes. The tours cost $5 per person. Masks are required inside buildings. The ranch is asking unvaccinated people to wear a mask at all times.

Long said the ranch is in need of volunteers. To learn more or to plan your visit, visit here .

