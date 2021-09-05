Pedestrian dies days after collision in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian has died as a result of a collision that happened on Aug. 15 in downtown Tucson.

On Sept. 3, officers were notified that 67-year-old Donald William Taulbee died from his injuries.

According to officials, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Congress St. for the report of a serious-injury collision involving an adult male pedestrian.

According to interviews conducted by police, Taulbee was hit by a vehicle while walking westbound in the median lane on Congress St.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. It was determined by officers that the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

Detectives believe walking in the roadway where sidewalks are provided by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. No citations have been issued.

