Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pedestrian dies days after collision in downtown Tucson

(WCAX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian has died as a result of a collision that happened on Aug. 15 in downtown Tucson.

On Sept. 3, officers were notified that 67-year-old Donald William Taulbee died from his injuries.

According to officials, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of W. Congress St. for the report of a serious-injury collision involving an adult male pedestrian.

According to interviews conducted by police, Taulbee was hit by a vehicle while walking westbound in the median lane on Congress St.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. It was determined by officers that the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

Detectives believe walking in the roadway where sidewalks are provided by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. No citations have been issued.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispute over COVID brings out TPD to elementary school
UPDATE: Parent arrested after disagreement over COVID-19 protocols at Tucson middle school goes viral
Pup finds way back to old kennel
Missing Tucson dog finds his way back to old shelter kennel
Principal speaks out following incident
Vail principal receiving death threats following viral incident with upset parent
Two cars are on fire after a wreck on I-20 near Congress.
Wreck on I-10 near Congress sets two cars on fire
Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
Two-vehicle crash on I-19 causes injuries, shuts down lanes

Latest News

Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 3,424 new cases of COVID-19; 18,997 total deaths
Mescal Movie Set being renovated
Mescal Movie Set gets makeover, opens for public tours for first time in 50 years
Mescal Movie Set getting makeover, public tours offered for first time in 50 years
Vail principal receiving death threats following viral incident with upset parent
Vail principal receiving death threats following viral incident with upset parent