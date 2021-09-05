Advertise
Police investigating homicide in midtown Tucson

(Source: Associated Press)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday, Sept. 4 in midtown Tucson.

According to officials, officers heard several gunshots while working directed patrol in the 4600 block of E. Speedway Blvd. They located a man in a parking lot with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as 31-year-old Alexander Ian Jacobs.

Through interviews conducted by officers, it was later determined that Jacobs was involved in an altercation in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME where you can remain anonymous.

