Sierra Vista woman dies in vehicle-pedestrian collision

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has died as a result of a vehicle-pedestrian collision that happened on Saturday, Sept. 4 in the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 92.

Officers with the Sierra Vista Police Department say that an on-duty Cochise County Sherriff’s Deputy hit 60-year-old Reyna Vos while Vos was in the roadway. The deputy and other witnesses attempted life-saving measures, but Vos died on the scene.

According to multiple witnesses, the deputy’s driving was not erratic or concerning.

The investigation is ongoing.

