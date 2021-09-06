Advertise
Cochise County man facing murder charges after two go missing from Pennsylvania

Gregory Carlson is facing charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and...
Gregory Carlson is facing charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and concealment of a body.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:07 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Cochise County man is facing murder charges after two people from Pennsylvania went missing in the county.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said Gregory Carlson, 56, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and concealment of a body.

The CCSO said on Saturday, Sept. 4, deputies were contacted about two missing people who traveled from Pennsylvania to “pick up a child under a custody sharing arrangement.”

The caller said neither person had been heard from since Sept. 2.

Deputies said they checked Carlson’s home in Sunizona and found only him and a child.

Carlson said the child’s mother was supposed to pick up the child at 10 a.m., but he had not heard from her.

“As the investigation proceeded and information was gathered through various sources, deputies again returned to the home of Carlson and took him into custody for questioning in this case,” the CCSO said in a news release.

The CCSO said the property was searched and evidence was found to arrest Carlson. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released later.

