Community Food Bank’s HungerWalk set for Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona’s annual HungerWalk is slated for Saturday, Sept. 11. And this year, organizers say, there are multiple ways to get involved.

According to a news release from the Community Food Bank, participants can meet at one of six designated meet-up sites, participate virtually and choose where and when to walk or simply donate online.

Attendance at the meet-up sites will be capped and space is limited.

HungerWalk is the food bank’s largest yearly fundraiser. This is the second year that the event has offered a virtual option.

“We had a lot of success with our first virtual HungerWalk last year,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. “We hope people will come out again this year. Though we can’t all be together in person, it’s encouraging to see how people decide to join the fight to end hunger.”

Walkers are encouraged to take pictures at the event and use #HungerWalk2021 on social media.

Registration is $25 for adults, $10 for children between the ages of six and 11 and free for children five and younger.

More information about HungerWalk can be found HERE .

