FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon takes a bit of a break this week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is situated towards our northwest bringing a northeasterly flow to southern Arizona this Sunday. It will continue to push towards the northeast through the middle of next week. Thunderstorm activity will favor the international border with little convection by the end of the week.

LABOR DAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 100F.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a of high 102F.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 101F.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 100F.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 101F.

