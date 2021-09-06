“Paws and Pages” literacy program slated for this month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona wants to bring its pets out of their shells and help local kids improve their literacy skills.

That’s why, the shelter said, it is hosting a “Paws and Pages” event Saturday, Sept. 18.

According to a news release, the shelter is inviting kids to read to pets in their kennels. Three different time slots will be available: 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has noted that fearful and shy animals are more comfortable with people reading to them, because there is no forced interaction. The shelter said the program could make those pets more comfortable approaching the front of their kennels.

In the long term, shy and sick HSSA dogs and cats, who have limited human interaction, could benefit from the program.

“This will drastically improve their chances of making a great first impression on potential adopters,” the news release reads.

Participants can bring their own book, or they can choose from the shelter’s collection.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.