Tucson man facing host of charges, others wanted for retail theft and drug possession

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing a host of charges while several others are wanted following an incident in Sahuarita Saturday, Sept. 4.

The Sahuarita Police Department said Jonathan Ray Irby, 40, was arrested on charges of organized retail theft, drug possession, possession of burglary tools and outstanding burglary warrants. As of Monday, Sept. 6, he was being held in the Pima County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

It started around 9 p.m. when officers received a report of a theft from the TJ Maxx on South Nogales Highway.

The SPD said the suspect vehicle was spotted and officers, along with a deputy from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, tried to pull it over on Pima Mine Road.

The vehicle didn’t stop and the suspects threw items out of the windows during the chase, according to the SPD. Some of those items included suspected stolen property and drug paraphernalia.

Irby allegedly later jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but was quickly captured by an SPD officer.

The other occupants of the vehicle later abandoned it about a mile east of the mine gate. They were not found, despite help from PCSD K-9 units and a helicopter.

The SPD said around $1,500 in stolen merchandise from different businesses was found in the vehicle, along with a small amount of fentanyl and meth.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911, 520-344-7000 or 520-445-7847.

