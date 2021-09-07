Advertise
Authorities dealing with armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and Irvington

Authorities are dealing with an armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and East Irvington Road in Tucson Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Authorities are dealing with an armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and East Irvington Road in Tucson Tuesday, Sept. 7.(Pixabay)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are dealing with an armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and Irvington in Tucson Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it is happening at the Siegel Select Tucson hotel, which is located at 4800 South Butterfield Drive.

Residents in the area have been asked to stay in their homes and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

