Authorities dealing with armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and Irvington

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are dealing with an armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and Irvington in Tucson Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it is happening at the Siegel Select Tucson hotel, which is located at 4800 South Butterfield Drive.

Residents in the area have been asked to stay in their homes and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.