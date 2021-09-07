Advertise
Bales of hay catch on fire at dairy farm in Mesa

Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department were called to the Arizona Dairy Farm in Mesa...
Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department were called to the Arizona Dairy Farm in Mesa because of a hay bale fire Tuesday morning, Sept. 7.(Rural-Metro Fire Department via AZ Family)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over 500 bales of hay caught on fire at Arizona Dairy Farm in Mesa Tuesday morning, Sept. 7, near Elliott and Sossaman roads.

Shawn Gilleland with the Rural Metro Fire Department said the fire started around 3 a.m. at the Arizona Dairy Farms Co-Op. Gilleland said there are about 500 bales of hay on fire and there are no injuries at this time.

“The hay back there is stocked about two stories high so we are talking very large bales of hay, about 200 pounds of hay,” says Gilleland. “There is quite a bit of flame and a lot of heat and intensity. It will be burning for several hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

