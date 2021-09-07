Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Club shooting kills 1, injures 7 in Kansas

Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita,...
Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita Police say one person is dead and seven others are hurt following a shooting in downtown Wichita early Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect got into a fight at Enigma Club & Lounge and left the club before returning around 12:30 a.m. and shooting from outside into the club, KWCH reported.

A 30-year-old man was killed, two others received life-threatening injuries, and three were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. Another two received minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the shooter. He’s described as a man in his 20s around 5-foot-9. Police are still working to get a vehicle description.

Copyright 2021 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found near Thornydale Road and Costco Drive in Marana early Monday, Sept. 6.
Body found near Thornydale, Costco Drive in Marana
The Sahuarita Police Department said Jonathan Ray Irby, 40, was arrested on charges of...
Tucson man facing host of charges, others wanted for retail theft and drug possession
Police investigating homicide in midtown Tucson
Gregory Carlson is facing charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and...
Cochise County man facing murder charges after two go missing from Pennsylvania
Dispute over COVID brings out TPD to elementary school
UPDATE: Second man cited after viral incident at Vail elementary school

Latest News

Shahana Hanif is now a community organizer strongly favored to win a seat on the New York City...
Muslim Americans organize to fight bias after 9/11
A shattered sliding-glass door is seen in a photo shared by the Polk County Sheriff's Office of...
Reasons for Florida family’s massacre may never be known, authorities say
The moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday...
Virginia set to remove Richmond’s Lee statue Wednesday
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding