UPDATE: Highway officials open northbound SR 85 after crash near Why

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crash near Why closed State Route 85 in both directions at Milepost 51 Tuesday morning, Sept. 7, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Highway officials were able to reopen the northbound lane shortly before 1 p.m. The crash happened before 10:30 a.m.

There is no estimated reopening time.

Drivers are advised to consider delaying travel or using alternate routes.

Why is about 120 miles west of Tucson where SR 86 intersects SR 85.

No further information was immediately available.

