Firefighters battle blaze near Ajo and Alvernon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than a dozen fire trucks are at an industrial building on Tucson’s southside after it caught fire earlier this evening.

Tucson firefighters say they were called to the building around 7 p.m. after a passerby spotted the fire.

According to first responders. the fire was contained within about an hour.

The building houses three businesses, one of which sells medical supplies, firefighters say. The building has suffered extensive damage.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

