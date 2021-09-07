FIRST ALERT FORECAST: summer’s not done with us yet!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast this week turning our temperatures up and suppressing thunderstorm activity. Expect highs in the triple digits with only isolated storms along the international border.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a of high 102F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.