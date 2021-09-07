Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Indian state battered by COVID now on alert for deadly Nipah virus

People in protective suits prepare to cremate the body of a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah...
People in protective suits prepare to cremate the body of a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Sunday, Sept.5, 2021. The southern Indian state is quickly ramping up efforts to stop a potential outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus, even as it continues to battle the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. (AP Photo/Shijith. K)(Shijith. K | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:26 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — The southern Indian state of Kerala is ramping up efforts to stop a potential outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus, even as the state continues to battle the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Kerala is on alert after a 12-year-old boy died of the rare virus on Sunday, spurring officials to start contact-tracing and isolating hundreds of people who came into contact with the victim.

First identified during 1990s outbreak in Malaysia, Nipah can be spread by fruit bats, pigs and through human-to-human contact.

The virus has an estimated fatality rate of between 40% and 75%, according to the WHO.

On Tuesday, the state health minister said samples of eight primary contacts of the victim have come back negative.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found near Thornydale Road and Costco Drive in Marana early Monday, Sept. 6.
Body found near Thornydale, Costco Drive in Marana
The Sahuarita Police Department said Jonathan Ray Irby, 40, was arrested on charges of...
Tucson man facing host of charges, others wanted for retail theft and drug possession
Police investigating homicide in midtown Tucson
Gregory Carlson is facing charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and...
Cochise County man facing murder charges after two go missing from Pennsylvania
Dispute over COVID brings out TPD to elementary school
UPDATE: Second man cited after viral incident at Vail elementary school

Latest News

Slidell police released video of a rear camera on a Tesla after a man claimed he was struck by...
Police accuse man of filing false report after reviewing vehicle backup camera
Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to...
Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady
A 2-year-old boy died after being pulled from a pool at a Laveen, Arizona, home on Monday,...
Two-year-old boy dies after being pulled from pool in Laveen
Afghan women shout slogans during an anti-Pakistan demonstration near the Pakistan embassy in...
Taliban fire in air to disperse protesters, arrest reporters