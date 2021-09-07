Advertise
Marana Pumpkin Patch prepares to open at new location

By Carsyn Currier
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Owners of the Marana Pumpkin Patch are getting ready to reopen at a new location and the wet weather and supply shortages have caused a lot of problems as they prepare for opening day.

“Given the 2020 we’ve had and then obviously now in 2021 with COVID and shortages of everything and labor shortages we’ve had, this has been a very difficult year off the bat,” owner Jon Post said. “Then add the 12 inches of rain that we’ve had.”

Rebuilding and preparing in the muddy conditions has caused some setbacks. Pumpkins were planted weeks later than expected because of the monsoon. Laying cement has also been a struggle because of the wet soil. Post said the overabundance of rain hasn’t been an easy task to deal with.

“Pumpkins love water but they hate humidity, so when anyone ever asks me, “Hey, how about this weather?” I ask, “Well, do you like it? No? Well, neither do the plants,” Post said. “Pumpkins hate humidity.”

Post said the pumpkin patch will still have plenty of pumpkins, and they plan to still open on Oct. 2. He said the new location will cater to guests when it rains, unlike the previous location on Trico Road.

“The other place, when it rained we had to close up. This place, when it rains we can still park cars and people can come in and out and we have sidewalks,” Post said.

The new pumpkin patch will be located at 1540 W. Hardin Road in Marana, and it can hold a lot more people and families than the last location.

“We hope and plan to cater to families and help them create memories for years to come,” Post said. “But we’re done with the rain, we’ve had enough. It can be done now.”

