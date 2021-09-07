Pima County Board of Supervisors vote to move ahead with vaccine disincentives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to move ahead with COVID-19 vaccination disincentives for county employees.

With the disincentives, unvaccinated county employees will be required to get tested for COVID-19 every week and health insurance premium discounts will be voided. Additionally, a separate health insurance premium will be added for unvaccinated employees that will apply a $25.51 surcharge to all tier levels.

The board passed the measure with a four to one vote, Steve Christy was the only vote for no.

The board previously passed vaccine incentives that would give vaccinated employees a $300 bonus and three days paid leave.

