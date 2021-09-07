Pima County reallocates Arizona Bowl funds to youth program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly $40,000 that Pima County had planned to invest in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl will now go to Chicanos Por La Causa, a local nonprofit.

The county’s board of supervisors voted 4-1 to reallocate the funds at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The board voted in August to cancel funding for the Arizona Bowl, citing ethical concerns with its title sponsor. Pima County had contributed funds towards the event, which brings tourism and economic development to the region, since it started in 2015.

That money will now benefit Chicanos Por La Causa’s Nahui Ollin Wellness Program, which serves more than 600 high school students annually and aims to promote “holistic” wellness, strengthen leadership skills and educate students on social justice.

