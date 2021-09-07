Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pima County to send $1 million to domestic violence shelter

Pima County is donating $1 million to renovations at a local domestic violence shelter.
Pima County is donating $1 million to renovations at a local domestic violence shelter.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:24 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to allocate $1 million to the Emerge Center Against Domestic Violence to help renovate and expand its emergency shelter.

The Board agreed to do so at a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The $1 million comes from federal COVID relief funds and is contingent on the city of Tucson making a matching contribution.

Before the pandemic, Emerge had a 51-bed facility where residents shared bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens and dining areas. To combat the spread of the virus in the facility, Emerge had to move residents to hotel rooms in July 2020.

Plans for a renovated shelter include “non-congregate” rooms, each with its own bathroom and kitchenette and increasing its capacity from 51 to 84.

Renovations are estimated to cost $3.5 million Aside from the contributions from the county and city, the Connie Hillman Family Foundation has also pledged $1 million and Emerge plans to cover the remaining cost by fundraising.

According to the county’s Behavioral Health Director, Paula Perrera, domestic violence kills “far too many” Pima County residents each year.

“The County’s partnership and investment in the renovation of Emerge’s emergency shelter into a non-congregate facility will result in systemic infrastructure improvements that will forever change the landscape of victim services in Pima County,” she was quoted as saying in a news release.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found near Thornydale Road and Costco Drive in Marana early Monday, Sept. 6.
UPDATE: Authorities asking for help after man found dead near Thornydale, Costco Drive in Marana
The Sahuarita Police Department said Jonathan Ray Irby, 40, was arrested on charges of...
Tucson man facing host of charges, others wanted for retail theft and drug possession
Tucson police are investigating after a victim reported being locked in a U-Haul.
TPD: Woman reports being locked in U-Haul
Authorities are dealing with an armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and Irvington in...
Authorities dealing with armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and Irvington
Gregory Carlson is facing charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and...
UPDATE: Cochise County names 2 victims in homicide case; pair came from Pennsylvania to take custody of child

Latest News

Rincon Mountain Spot-spray areas
Saguaro National Park resume Buffelgrass treatments
A missing 3-year-old boy with autism is found safe in Australia after three days.
Toddler with autism found after 3 days in Australian bush
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Hurricane Ida power outages, misery persist 9 days later
Authorities are dealing with an armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and Irvington in...
Authorities dealing with armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and Irvington