Pima County to send $1 million to domestic violence shelter

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to allocate $1 million to the Emerge Center Against Domestic Violence to help renovate and expand its emergency shelter.

The Board agreed to do so at a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The $1 million comes from federal COVID relief funds and is contingent on the city of Tucson making a matching contribution.

Before the pandemic, Emerge had a 51-bed facility where residents shared bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens and dining areas. To combat the spread of the virus in the facility, Emerge had to move residents to hotel rooms in July 2020.

Plans for a renovated shelter include “non-congregate” rooms, each with its own bathroom and kitchenette and increasing its capacity from 51 to 84.

Renovations are estimated to cost $3.5 million Aside from the contributions from the county and city, the Connie Hillman Family Foundation has also pledged $1 million and Emerge plans to cover the remaining cost by fundraising.

According to the county’s Behavioral Health Director, Paula Perrera, domestic violence kills “far too many” Pima County residents each year.

“The County’s partnership and investment in the renovation of Emerge’s emergency shelter into a non-congregate facility will result in systemic infrastructure improvements that will forever change the landscape of victim services in Pima County,” she was quoted as saying in a news release.

