Saguaro National Park resume Buffelgrass treatments

Rincon Mountain Spot-spray areas
Rincon Mountain Spot-spray areas(Saguaro National Park)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Saguaro National Park plans to resume aerial spray treatment to control buffelgrass using a helicopter and spot sprayer on Wednesday Sept. 8.

The spot sprayer will touch up treatment on large patches of buffelgrass that were sprayed earlier in August. Treatments are expected to take one to three days

In the Rincon Mountain District treatments will occur around Tanque Verde Ridge, Manning Camp, Rincon Creek and Quilter Trails. In the Tucson Mountain District, closures may be necessary for Sendero Esperanza Trail, Picture Rocks Wash, Golder Gate Trails, Panther Peak Trail and Safford Peak Spur Trail.

Any closure notices will be posted at trail heads on here, on the National Park Service website.

