TPD: Woman reports being locked in U-Haul
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:43 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking a suspect after a woman was reportedly locked in a U-Haul late Monday, Sept. 6.
Authorities say they went to an area near Bermuda and Country Club to conduct a welfare check after the victim called them.
Police say officers had the woman, and were trying to make contact with a suspect or suspects.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
