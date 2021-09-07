Advertise
TPD: Woman reports being locked in U-Haul

Tucson police are investigating after a victim reported being locked in a U-Haul.
Tucson police are investigating after a victim reported being locked in a U-Haul.(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:43 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking a suspect after a woman was reportedly locked in a U-Haul late Monday, Sept. 6.

Authorities say they went to an area near Bermuda and Country Club to conduct a welfare check after the victim called them.

Police say officers had the woman, and were trying to make contact with a suspect or suspects.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

