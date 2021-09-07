Tucson pauses employee vaccine mandate after AG report calls it ‘illegal’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson city leaders have paused the vaccine requirement for city employees after State Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced earlier Tuesday, Sept. 7 that the mandate was illegal.

While he believes the vaccine policy is necessary, city manager Michael Ortega said, he has instructed staff to pause on implementing the policy until the city has a better understanding of its legal position.

Mayor Regina Romero said Brnovich’s report “reads like a campaign speech filled with political commentary rather than a fact-based legal opinion.”

“It is deeply unfortunate, but not surprising, that the Attorney General is prioritizing his political ambitions over his responsibility to objectively interpret the law,” Romero said.

