Tucson shelter expects influx as eviction moratorium ends

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Salvation Army Hospitality House is at capacity, and it only expects the community’s need to soar as the eviction moratorium comes to an end.

“We have had to turn a lot of families away which is very unfortunate,” said Yolie Hasler, the program manager at Salvation Army Hospitality House.

Hasler says the need for shelter space has remained steady throughout the pandemic and foresees the end of eviction moratorium to escalate the situation.

“They’ve lost their employment or their housing opportunities and now the eviction is hurting them,” she said. “There’s a lot going on and it takes a while to get them going again.”

She said the shelter has already started housing families who were recently evicted. A mother with medical issues and son came to mind in particular.

“Her adult son is her caregiver,” she said. “We couldn’t place them in the house because there’s a separation and she needs his help.”

The Salvation Army is housing the mother and son at a motel. Unfortunately, Hasler said even their motel spaces are now full. She said their organization has continued to receive calls from the Pima County Constables’ Office asking if any emergency shelter space is available for people being evicted.

“We’re one of the few agencies that’s available 24/7 on weekends and holidays so a lot of that need comes through us,” she said.

She said they’re doing the best they can to keep up with the need in the community. The Tucson and Pima County Eviction Prevention, Rental Assistance and Utility Relief Program has funding still available for those in need. Learn more, here.

