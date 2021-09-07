Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Two-year-old boy dies after being pulled from pool in Laveen

A 2-year-old boy died after being pulled from a pool at a Laveen, Arizona, home on Monday,...
A 2-year-old boy died after being pulled from a pool at a Laveen, Arizona, home on Monday, Sept. 6.(3TV/CBS 5)
By Digital staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:11 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVEEN, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - A toddler died after being found in a backyard pool Monday evening, Sept. 6.

Phoenix fire officials say the 2-year-old boy was unresponsive when he was pulled out of a pool at a home in Laveen near 67th and Southern avenues. It’s unknown how long the boy was under water. Family members began CPR and arriving police officers took over. He was then rushed to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Phoenix police Sgt. Ann Justus said the boy died at the hospital. Justus said the incident is a tragic accident.

Editor’s Note: It was originally reported that the toddler was three-years-old but it was corrected to two-years-old.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found near Thornydale Road and Costco Drive in Marana early Monday, Sept. 6.
Body found near Thornydale, Costco Drive in Marana
The Sahuarita Police Department said Jonathan Ray Irby, 40, was arrested on charges of...
Tucson man facing host of charges, others wanted for retail theft and drug possession
Police investigating homicide in midtown Tucson
Gregory Carlson is facing charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and...
Cochise County man facing murder charges after two go missing from Pennsylvania
Dispute over COVID brings out TPD to elementary school
UPDATE: Second man cited after viral incident at Vail elementary school

Latest News

Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to...
Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady
Firefighters from the Rural Metro Fire Department were called to the Arizona Dairy Farm in Mesa...
Bales of hay catch on fire at dairy farm in Mesa
Pima County road closures
Tucson police are investigating after a victim reported being locked in a U-Haul.
TPD: Woman reports being locked in U-Haul