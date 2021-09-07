Advertise
Unruly passenger arrested after growling, swearing on flight

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Nevada man berated a flight crew and fellow passengers on a plane, growling like a dog and swearing at flight attendants.

Video taken by a fellow passenger shows the man growling while removing and replacing his mask, yelling “God bless America” and making obscene gestures.

It happened on a flight from Los Angeles to Salt Lake City. Authorities say he was arrested at the gate and cited with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

He was later identified as a 61-year-old from Las Vegas. No attorney was immediately listed in court records.

American Airlines thanked the crew and customers for their professionalism and understanding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

