UPDATE: Authorities asking for help after man found dead near Thornydale, Costco Drive in Marana

A body was found near Thornydale Road and Costco Drive in Marana early Monday, Sept. 6.
A body was found near Thornydale Road and Costco Drive in Marana early Monday, Sept. 6.(WRDW)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help after a man was found dead in the CDO Wash near Thornydale Road and Costco Drive in Marana early Monday, Sept. 6.

The Marana Police Department said the death is being investigated as suspicious and the cause is unknown at this time.

The man has been described as being white with a medium build, average height and brown hair. The MPD said the man had a distinctive tattoo.

The MPD said detectives need the public’s help in the investigation and anyone with information should call 520-382-2000.

