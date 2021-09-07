UPDATE: Authorities identify man found dead near Thornydale, Costco Drive in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities recently identified a man who was found dead in the CDO Wash near Thornydale Road and Costco Drive in Marana early Monday, Sept. 6.

The Marana Police Department identified the man as 35-year-old James Andrew Jennings.

Authorities previously described the man as being white with a medium build, average height and brown hair. The MPD said the man had a distinctive tattoo.

The MPD said the case is ongoing and anyone with information should call 520-382-2000.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.