UPDATE: Authorities identify man found dead near Thornydale, Costco Drive in Marana

A body was found near Thornydale Road and Costco Drive in Marana early Monday, Sept. 6.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:50 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities recently identified a man who was found dead in the CDO Wash near Thornydale Road and Costco Drive in Marana early Monday, Sept. 6.

The Marana Police Department identified the man as 35-year-old James Andrew Jennings.

Authorities previously described the man as being white with a medium build, average height and brown hair. The MPD said the man had a distinctive tattoo.

The MPD said the case is ongoing and anyone with information should call 520-382-2000.

