UPDATE: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after hours-long standoff, police say

Authorities are dealing with an armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and Irvington in...
Authorities are dealing with an armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and Irvington in Tucson Tuesday, Sept. 7.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is dead after, police say, he killed a woman and barricaded himself and took hostages in a nearby hotel room near Interstate 10 and Irvington on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the standoff happened at the Siegel Select Tucson hotel, which is located at 4800 South Butterfield Drive.

According to Tucson police, Brandon Michael Watts, 36, fatally shot himself after he killed a woman police described as his girlfriend and fled to the hotel, where they say he held another woman and her four children hostage.

Brandon Michael Watts
Brandon Michael Watts(Tucson Police Department)

Tucson officers said in a news release they were called shortly before 2 a.m. to the scene of a domestic dispute in the 3700 block of East 23rd Street, where they found 39-year-old Flor Del Mar Hernandez Tapia dead from gunshot wounds and a 19-year-old woman who had also been shot.

The second woman was taken to Banner University Medical Center, and is expected to recover from her injuries.

After authorities found out that Watts was in the area of Irvington and Palo Verde, which is in the county, Pima County sheriff’s deputies responded with their SWAT team. Almost simultaneously, police say, deputies were called to the hotel, where they discovered that Watts had barricaded himself in a room with the hostages.

Over the course of several hours, authorities negotiated with Watts, who ultimately let the hostages go. The children were unharmed and the mother was injured, but expected to recover.

Watts refused to surrender to law enforcement. At around 5:40 p.m., SWAT team members who went into the room discovered Watts dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tucson police say they are investigating the homicide and not looking for additional suspects.

