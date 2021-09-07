UPDATE: Standoff started with fatal shooting, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are dealing with an armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and Irvington who is wanted in connection to a homicide in Tucson Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it is happening at the Siegel Select Tucson hotel, which is located at 4800 South Butterfield Drive.

Tucson police say officers were called to the 3700 block of East 23rd Street, where they found a woman with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

After authorities found out that a possible suspect was in the area of Irvington and Palo Verde, which is in the county, Pima County sheriff’s deputies responded with their SWAT team.

Witnesses told KOLD that around 8:30 a.m., they heard yelling and screaming in an apparent domestic violence situation. The PCSD confirmed deputies were called to the area for a possible domestic violence incident.

As of 3 p.m., several PCSD vehicles including SWAT were still at the hotel.

Tucson police say they are investigating the homicide.

Residents in the area have been asked to stay in their homes and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

