Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arrests made in Surfside condo collapse victim ID thefts

FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., in this Friday, June 25, 2021, file photo.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:53 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they’ve arrested several people suspected of stealing the identities of victims who died in the Champlain Towers South condominium building collapse.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said it will provide details of the investigation during a news conference later Wednesday.

The oceanfront condominium in Surfside collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24, killing 98 people. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the 40-year-old building to collapse years after initial warnings about serious structural flaws.

Debris has been cleared from the site and taken to a warehouse near the Miami International Airport for examination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are dealing with an armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and Irvington in...
UPDATE: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after hours-long standoff, police say
Tucson police are investigating after a victim reported being locked in a U-Haul.
TPD: Woman reports being locked in U-Haul
The Sahuarita Police Department said Jonathan Ray Irby, 40, was arrested on charges of...
Tucson man facing host of charges, others wanted for retail theft and drug possession
A body was found near Thornydale Road and Costco Drive in Marana early Monday, Sept. 6.
UPDATE: Authorities asking for help after man found dead near Thornydale, Costco Drive in Marana
Dispute over COVID brings out TPD to elementary school
UPDATE: Third man charged in viral incident at Vail elementary school

Latest News

COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
World health leader urges halt to booster shots for rest of year
Judge refuses to block new Arizona sports betting law
Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
Macy’s says the Nov. 25 parade will be broadcast on NBC and will feature the traditional giant...
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns to New York City streets
President Joe Biden paid tribute to unions during remarks on Wednesday.
Biden: 'Unions built the middle class'