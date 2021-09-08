Developer plans massive 183-acre industrial complex in Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A massive 183-acre industrial complex is being planned in central Phoenix. KOLD’s partner, Arizona Family has learned that Caprock Partners has announced speculative construction for a 3.4 million-square-foot warehouse development near 59th Avenue and Van Buren Street, off the Loop 202 (South Mountain) freeway.

Caprock Partners says it will bring much-needed modern warehouse space to the Phoenix metro. It’s also expected to be one of the largest industrial projects in the city’s history.

“CapRock West 202 Logistics will surpass all other large-scale industrial projects within Phoenix’s city limits by more than 1 million square feet,” said Senior Vice President of Acquisitions at CapRock Partners, Bob O’Neill.

In Phoenix, Caprock currently operates smaller complexes. One is nearby this development, off 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road. Another complex is off 51st and Washington streets. Project officials say this latest development will surround other industrial buildings used by Amazon, Kroger, Target, Costco, and several others. Caprock says that the location is optimal because of its proximity to Interstate 10 and Phoenix Sky Harbor.

The developer says the eight buildings will range from 228,000 square feet to more than 1,000,000 square feet. Dock-high and ground-level loading will be available at each building. Facilities will have varying depths to allow different industrial uses. Each building will also be capable of being divided so that it can accommodate multiple tenants.

Groundbreaking for the first phase, which includes 2.5 million square feet of development, is expected in November. Completion of this phase is planned by year-end 2022. More information about the developer can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.