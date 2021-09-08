Dog that escaped and made way back to old kennel at PACC missing again, owner says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mor’Du, the dog that escaped and made the nearly eight-mile trek to his kennel at Pima Animal Care Center is missing again, according to his owner.

She says she had to take him outside to use the restroom and one of the neighbor’s dogs spooked Mor’Du, and he was “bucking his collar and leash and got out.”

He ran off in the area of Seneca Street in midtown, heading west.

Pima Animal Care Center officials have not seen Mor’Du yet, but are keeping their fingers crossed.

KOLD is told Mor’Du is one of several that was adopted following a hoarding incident, and dogs like him need help when adjusting to their new life.

If you see Mor’Du, call 304-350-0214.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.