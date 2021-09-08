Advertise
Farmers Investment Co. closing its pecan processing plant

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:25 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Farmers Investment Co., or FICO, is closing its pecan processing plant in Sahuarita at the end of this year.

The company said they are closing the plant due to a challenging global pecan market, low-cost competition and financial impacts from covid-19. Around 130 of FICO’s 270 employees will be affected by the closure and provided a severance package.

The plant will end shelling operations in December 2021 and customer orders will finish shipping through January and February 2022. After the closure, the plan will remain an in-shell cold storage and shipping facility.

FICO will continue to grow pecans on its farms in Santa Cruz Valley and San Simon.

