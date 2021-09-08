Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and dry conditions return to Tucson

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast this week turning our temperatures up and suppressing thunderstorm activity. Expect highs in the triple digits with only isolated storms along the international border.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with a of high 102F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

