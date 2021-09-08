Advertise
Police: Handcuffed woman shoots deputy in hand at Arizona gas station

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - A handcuffed woman who was arrested with a gun at a highway gas station near Kingman Tuesday, Sept. 7, managed to grab a revolver from a detective’s holster and shoot him in the hand before another officer tased her, police say.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detective was treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening hand injury.

Bullhead City police said they are investigating the shooting after sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:15 a.m. to reports of an erratic female with a gun inside the Maverick Country Store on U.S. 68 in Golden Valley 25 miles east of Bullhead City.

She was combative before officers arrested her for disorderly conduct with a weapon and resisting arrest, police said in a statement.

When the detective escorted her outside in handcuffs, she “somehow grabbed the detective’s duty weapon out of its holster,” the statement said. “When the detective felt her grab his gun and tried to stop her, she discharged the weapon and shot him in his hand.”

Police identified the woman as Brenda Thomas, 51, of Golden Valley. She was not injured.

She was expected to be booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman later Tuesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

