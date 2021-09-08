Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns to New York City streets

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will return to New York City’s streets this year with COVID-19 protocols including a vaccination requirement for parade volunteers.

Macy’s says the Nov. 25 parade will be broadcast on NBC and will feature the traditional giant balloons, celebrity performers, clowns and marching bands.

Macy’s presented a curtailed version of the parade last year with balloons and performers confined to an area near the retailer’s flagship Manhattan store.

Marching bands that had been slated to join the 2020 parade will be participating this year instead.

Parade staff members and volunteers will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are dealing with an armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and Irvington in...
UPDATE: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after hours-long standoff, police say
Tucson police are investigating after a victim reported being locked in a U-Haul.
TPD: Woman reports being locked in U-Haul
The Sahuarita Police Department said Jonathan Ray Irby, 40, was arrested on charges of...
Tucson man facing host of charges, others wanted for retail theft and drug possession
A body was found near Thornydale Road and Costco Drive in Marana early Monday, Sept. 6.
UPDATE: Authorities asking for help after man found dead near Thornydale, Costco Drive in Marana
Dispute over COVID brings out TPD to elementary school
UPDATE: Third man charged in viral incident at Vail elementary school

Latest News

COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
World health leader urges halt to booster shots for rest of year
Judge refuses to block new Arizona sports betting law
Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
President Joe Biden paid tribute to unions during remarks on Wednesday.
Biden: 'Unions built the middle class'