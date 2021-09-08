Advertise
Man charged with killing woman, concealing her body

Anthony Salcido Jr. (left) faces a first-degree murder charge. He and Anthony Salcido Sr....
Anthony Salcido Jr. (left) faces a first-degree murder charge. He and Anthony Salcido Sr. (right) both face a concealment of a body charge.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:26 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man faces a murder charge after, police say, he fatally shot her and left her body on Tucson’s southside last weekend.

Tucson police said in a news release they found a woman dead from gunshot wounds shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Officers say she was found near railroad tracks after they were called to a nearby home on East Palmdale Street for “unknown trouble.”

Investigators say they identified the body as 38-year-old Rebecca Felix Soto, and learned she and Anthony Salcido Jr., 31, had been involved in an argument at the home, after which gunshots were heard. Police said Salcido was not at the home when they arrived.

Around 3 a.m., authorities said, they found Salcido leaving a home on Via Conquistador with Anthony Salcido Sr., 53, and detained both men.

Police charged Salcido Jr. with first-degree murder and concealment of a body.

Salcido Sr. faces concealment of a body, prohibited possession and tampering with evidence.

Additional charges may be added, according to officers.

