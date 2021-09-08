One injured in roll-over crash in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Marana Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The Marana Police Department said the vehicle rolled over on Camino De Manana near Tangerine Road around 2 p.m.

The driver was seriously injured but expected to recover, according to the MPD.

Authorities said the road will likely be reopened by 4 p.m.

