One injured in roll-over crash in Marana

Officers and crews work to clear the road.
Officers and crews work to clear the road.(Marana Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Marana Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The Marana Police Department said the vehicle rolled over on Camino De Manana near Tangerine Road around 2 p.m.

The driver was seriously injured but expected to recover, according to the MPD.

Authorities said the road will likely be reopened by 4 p.m.

