PACC partners with Docupet for new licensing system

Source: Tucson News Now
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Animal Shelter is now using DocuPet, a pet licensing system, to offer new ID tag options and free lost-pet service.

Every Pima County dog license tag will now feature a unique code that links directly to that pet’s online profile, and anyone that finds a lost pet can create a Found Pet Report using the code. Pet owners will also be able to create Lost Pet Reports.

“We are excited to bring Pima County residents the simplicity and added benefits that come along with DocuPet,’’ Monica Dangler, Director at Pima Animal Care Center, said. “In Pima County, all dogs must have an official license alongside their valid rabies vaccination, and we are thrilled to make this process quicker, easier, and more valuable for residents.”

Through the new licensing process, pet owners can select a standard license tag at no additional cost or upgrade to one of DocuPet’s designer tags for $15. Each DocuPet tag doubles as an official Pima County dog license.

