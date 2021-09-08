Advertise
Pedestrian struck on Los Reales Road

The crash happened at Los Reales Road and Camino Libertad on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The crash happened at Los Reales Road and Camino Libertad on Wednesday, Sept. 8.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was struck on Los Reales Road on Tucson’s southwest side Wednesday morning, Sept. 8.

Los Reales Road is closed between Cardinal Avenue and Sorrel Lane while the Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigates the crash.

According to the PCSD, the crash happened at Los Reales Road and Camino Libertad, west of Cardinal Avenue.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

