Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Severe COVID breakthrough cases tend to be in older, sicker people, Yale study says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new Yale University study shows people with severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19 tend to be older and have underlying health conditions.

The average age of those studied was 80 and more than half were overweight, had lung disease or diabetes.

Most of them also had cardiovascular disease.

Of the patients who tested positive, 18% had been given at least one dose of the vaccine. Another third were fully vaccinated.

Just under half didn’t show symptoms for COVID-19. They were hospitalized for something unrelated.

Of the 54 breakthrough cases, 14 patients had severe symptoms.

According to the study, this is not a complete picture of breakthrough cases because everyone studied showed up sick to the hospital.

It also didn’t look at any cases after the delta variant became the dominant strain of the virus.

The study looked at close to 1,000 patients in the Yale New Haven Health system from the end of March to July.

It was published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to authorities, Brandon Michael Watts shot two women before fleeing to a Tucson hotel...
UPDATE: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after hours-long standoff, police say
Tucson police are investigating after a victim reported being locked in a U-Haul.
TPD: Woman reports being locked in U-Haul
The Sahuarita Police Department said Jonathan Ray Irby, 40, was arrested on charges of...
Tucson man facing host of charges, others wanted for retail theft and drug possession
A body was found near Thornydale Road and Costco Drive in Marana early Monday, Sept. 6.
UPDATE: Authorities asking for help after man found dead near Thornydale, Costco Drive in Marana
Dispute over COVID brings out TPD to elementary school
UPDATE: Third man charged in viral incident at Vail elementary school

Latest News

Kirsten Engel
Engel quits Arizona Senate to focus on congressional race
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia,...
Statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee comes down in Virginia capital
According to authorities, Brandon Michael Watts shot two women before fleeing to a Tucson hotel...
UPDATE: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after hours-long standoff, police say
Asiah Fiqueroia, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
3-year-old boy killed when nearly 150 rounds were fired into homes