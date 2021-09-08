Troopers seeking suspect driver in fatal hit-and-run collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect driver in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened on Aug. 21.

Officials say at approximately 3:11 a.m., 21-year-old Frederick Alexander was doing a repair service on a car when a passing tractor-trailer drove onto the right emergency shoulder and struck him, causing fatal injuries.

The stranded motorist described the suspect’s vehicle as a white semi-truck with an enclosed box trailer. Officials say no debris from the semi was located at the scene.

AZDPS is asking anyone with information to call 602-223-2212.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.