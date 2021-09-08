Tucson Police Department searching for recruits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police agencies across the nation are having a hard time hiring recruits, partly because of the pandemic and following the death of George Floyd. Tucson Police Department is also feeling the strain, saying some potential officers are struggling to pass the examinations required to move on to the police academy.

TPD Officer Melissa Ayun said the process is extensive and can take anywhere from four to six months from the time a person applies until they start the academy. She said some applicants don’t bother showing up after applying for the position.

“It’s been very difficult, not just for the Tucson Police Department, but for police agencies across the country who are hiring,” Ayun said. “This is not a popular career right now, but it is still a very rewarding career. A fantastic career.”

Interested applicants have to complete a two-part application online, a physical assessment and a written examination. If passed, applicants then go through fingerprinting, a polygraph and a background exam.

“It has been hard getting people to get through every step of the process because it’s a commitment,” Ayun said. “We usually get hundreds of applications in the beginning then we get people who don’t show up to the tests.”

On average around 100 people show up for the test, and about 30 individuals make it to the academy. TPD says they are able to have 50 individuals go through the academy at a time. Currently, they have around 760 officers, and they have 881 when they are fully staffed.

Ayun said their goal when hiring officers is to find diverse individuals to represent their community.

“We want our department to mimic our community. So race religion, ethnicity, gender, none of those things matter. If you have the ability to talk to people and to problem solve and the desire to help people and come to work and do good things, that’s who we want,” Ayun said.

In order to compete with other agencies and create an incentive to work for TPD, the department recently raised wages from around $22 an hour to around $26 an hour. Since then, they have hired 30 recruits and still have had officers transfer to other departments. TPD does not keep track of that data, so they were unable to say how many officers have done that.

“We encourage people to call and talk to us, I will help people get set up on ride-alongs if they’re interested in this job,” Ayun said. “We are doing everything we can to talk to people because a lot of people don’t even consider this career. Getting out there and meeting with people and telling them about how this is a career and not just another job.”

The current recruiting cycle closes on Sept. 20. If you apply before then, you will need to complete the written and physical examinations the weekend of Oct. 16-17.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.