University of Arizona helping Afghan students, faculty escape

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is helping Afghan scholars escape the Taliban government that has overtaken their country. The Center for Middle Eastern Studies is working to help Afghan students and faculty who were involved in a distance learning program through the UA.

“Trying to use whatever contacts we have to assist people to get out whether that’s over land or flights from cities outside of Kabul,” said Professor Anne Betteridge, the Director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies.

Professor Betteridge and Center for Middle Eastern Studies Associate Director Julie Ellison-Speight are leading the efforts.

“We had two faculty on the ground at Kabul University and those are the people we’re most worried about,” said Ellison-Speight.

The distance learning program was funded through a grant from the U.S. government. They fear this connection to the U.S. could make the Afghan students and faculty targets of the Taliban.

“That really compromises their security and the security of their families,” Betteridge said. “We really do feel responsible for them in a very important way.”

So far, ten Afghan students have successfully gotten out but aiding in these escapes is only becoming more difficult.

“With the flights having ended initially and that sort of thing it’s harder,” she said.

They’re still working to get 12 scholars and their immediate families out of Afghanistan and help them get visas to come to the U.S.

“We have not given up and we’re still pursuing various avenues to assist them,” Betteridge said.

This includes working with the federal relations office, humanitarian organizations and ROTC. Contact the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at 520-621-5450 to help in their efforts.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.