Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Woman hit, killed while walking on Campbell Avenue

The car’s driver immediately stopped and cooperated with officers, who determined the driver...
The car’s driver immediately stopped and cooperated with officers, who determined the driver had not been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a car early Tuesday, Sept. 7.

According to a news release, authorities were called around 4:30 a.m. to 6001 South Campbell Avenue, where they found a woman lying in the road.

The Tucson Fire Department took the woman to Banner University Medical Center as detectives began their investigation.

Through interviews, authorities say, they found that 35-year-old Maria Alejandra Varela had been walking north in traffic when a sedan hit her.

The car’s driver immediately stopped and cooperated with officers, who determined the driver had not been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Varela was pronounced dead at the hospital.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found near Thornydale Road and Costco Drive in Marana early Monday, Sept. 6.
UPDATE: Authorities asking for help after man found dead near Thornydale, Costco Drive in Marana
Authorities are dealing with an armed, barricaded suspect near Interstate 10 and Irvington in...
UPDATE: Standoff started with fatal shooting, police say
The Sahuarita Police Department said Jonathan Ray Irby, 40, was arrested on charges of...
Tucson man facing host of charges, others wanted for retail theft and drug possession
Tucson police are investigating after a victim reported being locked in a U-Haul.
TPD: Woman reports being locked in U-Haul
Gregory Carlson is facing charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and...
UPDATE: Cochise County names 2 victims in homicide case; pair came from Pennsylvania to take custody of child

Latest News

Why, Arizona, is about 120 miles west of Tucson.
UPDATE: Highway officials open northbound SR 85 after crash near Why
Pima County road closures
Sierra Vista woman dies in vehicle-pedestrian collision
Two cars are on fire after a wreck on I-20 near Congress.
Wreck on I-10 near Congress sets two cars on fire