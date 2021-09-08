Woman hit, killed while walking on Campbell Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a woman was fatally struck by a car early Tuesday, Sept. 7.

According to a news release, authorities were called around 4:30 a.m. to 6001 South Campbell Avenue, where they found a woman lying in the road.

The Tucson Fire Department took the woman to Banner University Medical Center as detectives began their investigation.

Through interviews, authorities say, they found that 35-year-old Maria Alejandra Varela had been walking north in traffic when a sedan hit her.

The car’s driver immediately stopped and cooperated with officers, who determined the driver had not been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Varela was pronounced dead at the hospital.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been made.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.