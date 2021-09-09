Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

12-year-old celebrates birthday with COVID-19 vaccine

When Lucy heard the COVID-19 vaccine was available earlier this year, she knew she wanted to...
When Lucy heard the COVID-19 vaccine was available earlier this year, she knew she wanted to get vaccinated to protect herself and others.(WSAZ)
By Emily Bennett and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) – Instead of asking for a pool party and sleepover with friends for her birthday this year, 12-year-old Lucy Roy asked to roll up her sleeve for a COVID-19 vaccination.

Like many people, Lucy feels like her world shut down when the pandemic started in March 2020.

“We all got quarantined, and we just thought it was the big flu thing, and then it started getting worse and worse,” Lucy told WSAZ.

Lucy started middle school in August 2020, but only went one day in person before switching to virtual learning.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m starting middle school.’ And then it was COVID and I didn’t even have a normal year, so it was kind of hard to actually learn how to do middle school,” Lucy said.

With school virtual, she couldn’t spend much time with her friends. Additionally, Sunday dinners with her grandparents were stopped, as her grandfather is considered high risk.

“They’ll sit on their porch, and we’ll sit in the grass or something and we’ll talk to them, and we did that a lot,” she said. “It was really hard for me to not hug him and my ma-maw.”

When Lucy heard the COVID-19 vaccine was available earlier this year, she knew she wanted to get inoculated, not only to protect herself but to protect others.

“I was like, ‘Mom, when can I get mine?’ and she was like, ‘Well you have to be 12′ and I was like, ‘Oh, darn it, I can’t get mine yet,’” Lucy said.

About a month before her birthday, Lucy found herself asking for a present she never dreamed of: a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Aug. 31, her 12th birthday, she got her first shot.

She says it’s important to her, especially as more kids her age are testing positive.

Now, she can hug her grandparents again, which is something she hasn’t done for far too long.

“I can go see my grandparents, I can go see my whole family without being worried that I’m not protecting them and myself,” she said.

Since her whole family is vaccinated, Lucy hopes they’ll be able to celebrate Christmas together in person this year instead of over Zoom.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Salcido Jr. (left) faces a first-degree murder charge. He and Anthony Salcido Sr....
UPDATE: Police records bring out new details in woman’s murder
According to authorities, Brandon Michael Watts shot two women before fleeing to a Tucson hotel...
UPDATE: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after hours-long standoff, police say
Farmers Investment Co. closing its pecan processing plant
Tucson police officers are at the scene of a shooting on Tucson’s south side.
Shooting leaves one injured on Tucson’s south side
Officers and crews work to clear the road.
One injured in rollover crash in Marana

Latest News

A passenger claims an airline had her taken off a plane due to her body shape, not for...
Woman claims she was escorted off plane due to 'unacceptable' outfit
Returned amounts ranged from $1 to $166,000.
Arizona returned more than $48 million in unclaimed property last fiscal year
Mobile sports betting went live in Arizona 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
How to place a sports bet on your phone in Arizona
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
About 200 Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Afghanistan