Amazon offers to pay college expenses for its workers

Amazon's employees are eligible for an educational benefit.
Amazon's employees are eligible for an educational benefit.(Source: Amazon/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Amazon has announced a new perk to attract and retain hourly employees.

The tech giant is offering to pay tuition, fees and books for U.S. workers who want to earn a bachelor’s degree.

This benefit extends to Amazon’s more than 750,000 warehouse, transportation and other hourly employees.

Workers must be at the company for 90 days to qualify for the benefit, and they have to continue working part-time or full-time while taking classes.

Workers at Amazon-owned Whole Foods are not eligible for the new program.

Other large retailers like Walmart and Target have also beefed up their college benefit programs recently.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

