Backpage trial recessed while one defendant gets virus test

The former operators of the classified site Backpage.com are accused of knowingly running ads...
The former operators of the classified site Backpage.com are accused of knowingly running ads for sex.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - A judge called off testimony Thursday, Sept. 9, at the trial of the former operators of the classified site Backpage.com so that one of them could get tested for the coronavirus.

The recess came after Andrew Padilla, who worked as the site’s operations manager, let the court know that he wasn’t feeling well.

Judge Susan Brnovich told jurors to plan to return to court Friday, Sept. 10. If Padilla tests positive, the judge said jurors will be contacted on what the plan will be going forward.

Michael Lacey, James Larkin, Padilla and three others are accused of knowingly running ads for sex. All six have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

