Dispute between neighbors ends in deadly shooting in Tempe

Police say they have accounted for everyone involved and there is no threat to the public.
Police say they have accounted for everyone involved and there is no threat to the public.(AZ Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS5) – A man is dead after a dispute between neighbors escalated to violence in Tempe early Thursday morning, Sept. 9, police say.

According to Sgt. Hector Encinas with the Tempe Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the area of McClintock Drive and Southern Avenue. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in his early 60s with a gunshot wound. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue transported him to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident stemming from a dispute or fight and police have accounted for everyone involved. There is no threat to the public, police said.

Police did not immediately release any names of those involved. The investigation is ongoing.

